From: Jeanne Hayward

Belmore Road

It was absolutely terrible to read that East Sussex County Council are considering closing Milton Grange and Firwood House.

These two important services play a vital role in Eastbourne and the surrounding area providing respite for people with dementia and rehabilitation for people who move on from the DGH. I was equally disappointed to read that our local Eastbourne county councillors, David Elkin and Colin Belsey, were unwilling to prevent these proposed closures. I would urge them to put pressure on their Conservative colleagues at County Hall to do the right thing and stop the cuts.

I hope they will do the right thing and stand up for our town.