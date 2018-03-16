Serious mistake to close libraries

From: A Richards

Spencer Road

In spite of all the discussions and voices of local people, the libraries are to close in areas which are more isolated.

What is now to happen to the premises and all the books, computers etc they contain? The computers are a great help to job seekers and anyone wanting to use them for educational purposes. And staff redundancies? It seems utterly irresponsible, why not make small charges for using the facilities?

It is also a form of therapy for disabled or the elderly, to visit, choose books, obtain information at least. I think the decision has been made so any discussions were only a farce. A very serious mistake altogether.