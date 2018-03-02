From: Mike Archer

Church Avenue, Westham

During a walk along the Seven Sisters cliff path last weekend, my wife and I counted six dog poo bags discarded on the pathway between Exceat and Birling Gap.

We have also noted such bags dumped on the pathway to Whitbread Hollow within 100 metres of a bin provided for their disposal and can report that there seems to be a serial dog poo bag discarder operating in the Priory Road area as we have noted the said bags thrown into the roadway there.

I would, therefore, like to invite dog owners to write in to explain why some of their number collect dog poo in plastic bags and discard the bags in hedgerows, on paths on the Downs, on pavements and roadways rather than disposing of them responsibly.

What I think is most difficult to comprehend is why these people bother to collect it up into a plastic bag in the first place. Apart from pavements, public areas, parks, and playing fields around the town, it would probably be much environmentally friendly to leave the dog poo to biodegrade.

If it is in a public place then continue to use the plastic bags but dispose of them into the bins provided or take them home.

You can then, if you want, throw them onto your own driveway or into your own garden if that’s what you like to do.