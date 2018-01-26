Sell pier if it’s such a burden

From: Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Club

Why did “Pass the sick-bag Alice” gently come to mind on reading Eastbourne Pier owner Mr Gulzar’s letter last week?

Does he really think we Eastbournians fall for such nonsense? The notion that his interests and the interests of the rest of us are automatically aligned is specious.

Is he not in it for the money – pure and simple?

When he intimates Eastbourne’s tourism is due to his pier and he should be compensated for it, is it not only money that motivates him?

If he finds owning the pier a burden, sell it. Stop whining every few weeks that you are doing something for we Eastbournians. You are not. You are doing it to line your pocket, no? Brighton does not have to endure Luke Johnson claiming that Brighton Pier should make the residents of Brighton kneel at his feet. Stop it Mr Gulzar.