From: Bill MacFarlane

Bolsover Road

Scandalous ‘out of order’ signs

I just saw a traffic warden issuing a penalty on a car in King Edward’s Parade amidst a sea of no less than 11 parking machines, taped up and plastered with ‘out of order’ notices.

Parking can be accessed by mobile phone but not everyone carries a device constantly.

Is this the way to encourage visitors to Eastbourne?

And in the Easter holiday period?

Scandalous.