Safety net for iconic cliff edge

From: Mary Barlow

Kings Avenue

Re: Danger posed by foolhardy photographers on our local cliff edges.

We keep reading about the folly of people getting close to the edge of clifftops in Sussex to take photos. I see that we don’t have a monopoly on this. This week, I read in a national newspaper, that a British woman and her Australian partner, on holiday in Portugal, fell to their deaths while probably taking a selfie on a picturesque sea wall.

Local people there think, that while they themselves are aware of such dangers, with the influx of tourists the authorities should take measures and provide a protection net.

Is that feasible with our iconic landmarks?