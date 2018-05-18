Safety is the main priority

From: Bernard Colbran

Blatchington Mill Drive, Stone Cross

Objectors to the long overdue improvements to the A27 complain that it will ‘spoil the view’ (Eastbourne Herald, May 11). What view? There is already a road there!

One thing that truly spoils the view is the intermittent passage of emergency vehicles with blue lights flashing attending yet another accident or breakdown. The boundaries of the South Downs National Park do not extend to the A27, surely the safety of road users should take precedence over a view.