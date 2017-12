From: Andrew Adams

Trossachs Close

Just waste and rubbish.

Dear old Wealden. Where would we be without them?

An extra £50 to have our grass cuttings collected each year. With all the extra houses they have built on green belt in the last 10 years the whole council will be able to retire by 2020 as multi-millionaires!

Mind you, would I miss my monstrous stinky brown bin? Of course – like a hole in the head.