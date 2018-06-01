Royal wedding... do we care?

From: Lorraine Forbes

Leslie Street

I travelled to the Royal Wedding on May 19.

The area of Windsor was full of flags and bunting, etc.

On the way home, the coach driver said he was disgusted with Eastbourne, no street parties, no decorations, no interest!

Prince Harry and Meghan are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but does Eastbourne really care?

My sister and I went to a Simply Red tribute at the Bandstand that night and there wasn’t a Union Jack flag in sight or any mention of the newlyweds.

I am ashamed to live here! Hailsham and Seaford did very little to celebrate.

Harry and Meghan just called each other “Harry” and “Meghan” in the wedding vows, not their full names. How standards change.