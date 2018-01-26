Ridiculous waste of money

From: Les Jones

Madeira Way

On bin collection day at Madeira Way, Sovereign Harbour, people leave the bins on the edge of their property.

There are a few driveways where the bin personnel pull them to the end of the close and leave them for the owners to put back on their return home. Not a problem, except later that day at 3pm before most people have come home there’s a council officer with laminated enforcement notices with tie wraps warning people about not retuning bins to their property. Ridiculous and a waste of local authority time and money.