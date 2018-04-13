Ridiculous and short sighted

From: Jean Harvey

Beltring Road

I think it’s a ridiculous idea to close Eastbourne walk-in doctors’ surgery and relocate it to DGH.

The town centre needs these facilities, especially at the weekend when doctors’ surgeries are shut.

My daughter needed to use this site for three months when she needed her dressing changed daily and her surgery was shut over the weekend.

Not everyone can get to the DGH easily.

This really is another short-sighted plan by those that govern the NHS. I am opposed to this.