Revamp it - but don’t replace it

From: Heidi Emery

Lawns Avenue

Why do we need a brand new Sovereign Centre?

During the Motcombe Pool temporary closure I had to use the Sovereign Centre. The pool facilities are excellent and do not appear to be that old. Surely refurbishing the existing interior would be cheaper than a new build. There is a high chance the estimate quoted bears no resemblance to reality, as has happened with the Congress theatre improvements. I hope those who can challenge this will do so.

Plus where will all the customers go during a rebuild? Motcombe Pool could not even attempt to accommodate so many customers.

Disruption could be significantly reduced by systematically refurbishing different sections of the existing centre, whilst ensuring continuous customer use.