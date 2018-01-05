Rethink needed on bus stop sites

From: Roger Perry

Decoy Drive

The New Year is an opportunity for reflection.

A time to cast to one side settled opinion and planning. A time to look, perhaps not for the first time, at alternative approaches to complex problems and maybe recognise that the simple and obvious may after all represent the best way forward. This is a valuable exercise for each one of us, but is particularly important for those charged with decision making and planning on our behalf. Theirs is a heavy responsibility and they will rightly be held to account if things go wrong, particularly if failure was readily predictable. It is in this context that I suggest to the responsible planners that they should look again at the proposed positioning of bus stops in the centre of Eastbourne.

There are a some factors which I believe they should recognise and take into account : Any Eastbourne resident will be aware of the significant increase of cars vans and lorries on our roads. Congestion is making travel within the town both arduous and time consuming. An increased use of public transport is a hoped for solution and if that does occur it will mean more buses.

The width of Gildredge Road is such that a line of buses stopped on the left hand side will cause vehicular traffic to dam back into South Street. The stopping and starting of these vehicles and of course the buses during the course of the day is bound to result in significant pollution. No doubt it could be suggested that modern bus engines are very efficient and much cleaner than before but remember they will be stopping and starting all day long on a narrow road with buildings on either side.

Residents and businesses in Gildredge Road are bound to suffer inconvenience and detriment. The view of visitors arriving through the station front door will be less than impressive The plans for bus stops seem to lack any over all cohesion or strategy in the context of traffic management and public benefit. Notwithstanding the above factors and many others, the present scheme might be deemed acceptable on the basis that the buses have to stop somewhere and there are no alternatives to what must otherwise be seen as a bad solution. But there is an alternative and an obvious one to boot. Position a bus station on the large area of open ground by the train station. That would not only address points 1 and 4 above, it would have the strategic advantage of placing travel services immediately adjacent to one another. A real encouragement to greater use of public transport.

My plea to those who are responsible for devising and implementing the new scheme is please as a new year’s resolution look again.