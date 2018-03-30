Recycling of plastics concern

From: Andrew and Oksana Stuart

Seaford Road

As people are being encouraged by the Government and many environmental groups to recycle those plastics which can be recycled, it is appalling and disgraceful that Veolia, the contractors charged with processing refuse in Eastbourne, have now closed their plastics facility and are only accepting plastic bottles.

All other plastics which can be recycled are now being placed in the general household refuse to be incinerated (producing toxic fumes) or taken to landfill and contaminating the ground water.