Rail staff have not been cut

From: Angie Doll

Passenger Services Director, Southern Railway

I write to assure Mr Robert Cooper (Letters 26 January) that we have not removed any staff from our trains, and we have no plans to do so.

On the contrary: since we introduced the role of on board supervisor over a year ago we now have more safety-trained staff. Our on board supervisors’ primary role is to help all passengers, especially those with mobility difficulties, to have an enjoyable and safe journey.

We are committed to making our services accessible to everybody and would be delighted to provide the assistance Mr Cooper needs to travel on Southern, providing that his mobility scooter will fit on a ramp.

Our Assisted Travel service can be booked by calling 0800 138 1016 or by completing the on-line form at https://www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/travel-help/assisted-travel.