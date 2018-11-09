Proper crossing is needed at Eastbourne DGH

From: Cathy Anderson

Cormorant Close

I had an appointment at Eastbourne General Hospital recently.

I was unable to get into the car park and had to park some distance away.

As I approached the Cross Levels Way roundabout, on foot, there were no pedestrian crossings at the roundabout at any of the junctions.

It was impossible to cross the road without fear of being mown down.

The only way I made it in the end was when the traffic voluntarily stopped. This must be one of the busiest crossings in town, what is it going to take to have a proper crossing installed there?

I would like to know what difficulty other people have experienced at this roundabout, especially mobility users.