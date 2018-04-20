Promote our coastal gem

From: Jackie Hooper

Derwent Road, Meads

Eastbourne is a little gem on the South Coast and I believe that we should be actively promoting it as such.

The South Downs National Park was set up as the latest National Park in 2011 and runs from Eastbourne to Winchester, as many people who live in Eastbourne may well know. Many years have passed since that date, but still there is no decent signage promoting this fact.

Surely Eastbourne Borough Council could work with the South Downs National Park Authority and produce a couple of stunning and artistic helpful signs (possible prominent sites could be where the downland begins at the back of Bede’s School and at the top of Beachy Head Road/ Warren Hill area.)

Helpful information could include some facts about the Park, maps of the area, footpaths for walkers, wildlife in the area, parking arrangements, buses, local camping sites, tide times and the ever present danger of cliff falls, hotels, pubs and local eateries. The ‘locals’ may be well informed already, but first time visitors may not!

As well as promoting the natural beauty of this area, this would be our opportunity to attract visitors to our town and the surrounding villages.