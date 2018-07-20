Please wipe supermarket trolley handles

From: J.L. Dineen

Carlisle Road

With all this hot weather and people shopping more and more for cooling foods and salads etc. please would ALL supermarket managers ensure that the trolley handles are wiped over with an anti-bac cloth (or similar) regularly.

I have visited a number of supermarkets recently across the town of Eastbourne and every time I have had to wipe sticky, unhygienic handles with one of my own wet-wipes before I could happily use the trolley.

A small point, but important to keep bugs at bay .Prevention is, after all, better than cure they say.