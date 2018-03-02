From: C Evans

The Avenue

Recently a letter to the Herald commented on the dirty state of the town centre, which can not be denied.

However, I want to mention the corner of Terminus Road and Seaside besides TJ Hughes. There appears to be a problem with damp and rotting part of the overhang of the floor above. This has been cordoned off for some weeks now. The barrier frequently gets moved, and there sometimes is little room for two people to pass. It concerns me that the lift inside the store has been out of use for some years. If the exterior repairs are not carried out the damage is going to spread, and will cost even more to repair.

We all value TJ Hughes for their bargains and would say, “Come on TJ Hughes, please get your act together.