Please explain this £53m cost

From: Alison Cushing

Granville Road

Eastbourne council – are you for real?

I read with interest that the bill for the massive and drawn out refurbishment of our theatres and tennis centre now stands at £53 million.

How do you justify this sort of expense, teamed with the massive extension of the Arndale Centre, proposed demolition of the perfect Wish Tower cafe to rebuild in the form of an expensive restaurant, refurbishing the Boathouse Cafe – lights, landscaping, crossing and all – the proposed new Sovereign Centre to name just a few expenses?

Are you comfortable with the amount of homeless and vulnerable people we have in this town and the forced closure of essential facilities for our elderly and mentally ill? Please explain.