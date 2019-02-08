Planners and developers will go down in history as the people who concreted over Eastbourne and the South East

From: Alison Cushing

Granville Road

Is anyone else horrified at the relentless tide of one major housing development after another being railroaded through by Eastbourne and Wealden councils despite valid objections from people who care about our environment.

It is commonplace that applications are turned down initially and the developers simply come in with a slightly amended proposal which is then approved.

Our road network is collapsing under the current weight of traffic doubling pollution, wasting time and causing stress.

You will say take public transport –here is why that is not an answer; for most people, taking a train results in driving to a station and frantically around the local area eventually parking in a residential road due to overcrowded station car parks. The same unfortunately applies to cycling as most of us have to drive to and park near a cycle path to start our journey – neither option is taking cars off roads.

Is anyone in charge of the end game plan here in the South East? If not then we have no hope and if there is, please may we know what it is? Remember, these planners and developers responsible will go down in history for being the people who allowed the concreting over of the South East.