People need to be made aware earlier to changes to rail schedules due to engineering works

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

There is an agreement that train schedules should be in the system 12 weeks in advance but this was amended to six weeks in advance due to the May 2018 timetable alterations.

The 12 week agreement has never been restored and I find that more and more schedules are not in the system until seven days before operation.

I wanted to plan a journey for the weekend January 19-20 but found that the Journey Planner was showing trains running normally between Eastbourne and Victoria yet the advance notice and a note in the planner showed buses towards Lewes.

I questioned Southern that if I bought a ticket with the times quoted and then they alter and delay my journey does delay and repay apply.

They did not answer my question but all the schedules between Polegate/Seaford/Lewes were removed and I suspect they will reappear with bus details.

You show how many people have submitted claims but I suspect it should be many more as a lot of casual travellers do not understand the system.

People need to be made aware I am sure the railway will say posters are displayed at the stations and regular travellers understand.