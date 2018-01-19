People are the main priority

From: Peter Simmons

Brodrick Road

I think Eastbourne is fortunate to haveThe Towner. But, I can’t agree with the view that the council’s financial support is sacrosanct.

David Dimbleby’s stance is at odds with reality, like many of The Towner exhibitions.

Public services are being decimated by the Government, they call it austerity. So there is no debate between supporting artistic endeavours or supporting the vulnerable in society - people come first, second and third.

The gallery does add social good but that good is light years short of keeping residents fed, warm and sheltered. Many people in Eastbourne, like every town, can’t take these fundamental needs for granted. I have zero doubt many residents, including Mr Dimbleby, don’t realise this, but tragically it’s true.