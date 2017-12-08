Part of prom needs a spruce

From: D Baldwin

Eastbourne Road

Frequently on a Sunday morning we walk along the promenade, the end at the back of the Sovereign Centre.

It’s great seeing so many kids out on their bikes and every time we pass what used to be where the skateboard ramps were there is always small children (toddlers with stabilisers – we can all remember that phase and the back ache!) riding around enjoying themselves but away from the main cycle lane.

Would it be possible to arrange for there to be some sprucing up in this area?

Seems such a shame there are no pretend roads or circular tracks or houses painted on the surface for the children to enjoy and use their imagination with?

This would surely be fairly inexpensive and we understand that the councils are cash strapped but a bit of road savvy whilst having fun must be beneficial?

Maybe the wonderful team at Bikeability could come up with some pointers or a local councillor could take up the plan?