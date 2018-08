Doreen Stacy

Hartington Place

Praise be for Annemarie Field’s report on this parking permit fiasco.

There must be half the folk relying on permits who are elderly, for their people to visit them, and do not have computers and don’t want to!

When you have finally managed to get them you have to go through the whole thing again when you need more.

It is ridiculous and discriminatory when they have had all your details for years.