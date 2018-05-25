From: Clive Stratton

Hazelwood Avenue

Further to David White’s letter regarding the Sovereign Centre, I agree that this has all the makings of another Lib Dem debacle.

They seem to have an overwhelming need to demolish what we already have, when all that is required is some refurbishment.

I seem to remember that when the issue of the Sovereign Centre was discussed at the Eastbourne Borough Council Cabinet meeting in December 2016, the possibility of a refurbishment was dismissed as not worthy of consideration as the need to close the venue during the works would have led to a loss of revenue.

This does not seem to have concerned the administration where the Devonshire Park complex is concerned with the projected closure time of the Congress Theatre already exceeded.

Surely a £10m refurbishment of the Sovereign Centre would have been preferable to yet another ever-increasing sum for a new building (and vanity project). Is this another example of the Lib Dem administration throwing the baby out with the bath water?