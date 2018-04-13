Out of order? It’s beyond belief!

From: David Hobbs

Bridgemere Road

Bill MacFarlane’s letter (April 6) makes a very good point, if 11 parking machines are out of order so close to each other in King Edward’s Parade, there should be good reason. Maybe the parking operatives could clarify this for residents and visitors.

Eleven out of order is beyond belief. In my ignorance passing by last Saturday, I thought they had been wrapped up to keep them warm in the winter or parking charges had been suspended, not likely. Are they really out of order?