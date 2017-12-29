Only interest is self-promotion

From: David Marshall

Station Road, Hailsham

Our MP, Mrs Ghani has a duty of care to represent her constituents across the breadth of Wealden.

I have read her latest newsletter, which suggests yet again that she spends a disproportionate amount of time in Crowborough, Uckfield, Black Boys, etc, where she delights in her interaction with the ‘smart set’ locals and the numerous photo opportunities.

Mrs Ghani, often wishes to highlight the breach of human rights for those around the UK, or indeed abroad, whilst ignoring genuine problems within her own constituency. An example is the Station Road Industrial Estate, where almost 24/7 operations in this mainly residential area create, noise, nuisance, and pollution. The only respite is between 2am to 6am, every day of the week. I have written to highlight this issue, but she has failed to get involved. We, the residents, feel that we are getting a less than satisfactory service from our elected representative, and this is borne out by her constant presence in the wealthier areas of Wealden.

I have never voted anything other than Conservative, should you wish to ask. I am capable of looking at the nation as a whole when deciding to vote, but of course, keep an eye on who represents me locally. The issue I have raised above in respect of the Station Road Industrial Estate, crosses both the central government mandate in relation to pollution control, as well as the local aspect of Constituents human rights to peaceful enjoyment of our homes. This further reiterates the current feeling that the Conservative Members of Parliament are only interested in self promotion.