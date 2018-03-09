One of town’s greatest assets

From: Ted Edwards

Freeman Avenue

Several weeks ago I found myself in Eastbourne DGH A & E where I was diagnosed with a broken wrist.

I have subsequently had to return for further treatment and in fact had an operation this week.

I feel that it is important to highlight this because the EDGH does at times receive criticism which in my opinion can be unjustified.

My experiences are that each time I visit the hospital I only see all levels of staff and volunteers working extremely hard and all that have attended me have been friendly, courteous and acted in a professional manner. In fact I have even shared a laugh with several over my stupidity of breaking my wrist.

The after care immediately after having an operation is unbelievably good.

No wonder our present and previous MPs are great supporters of the hospital as we should all be as its one of our towns greatest assets.

With regard funding, yes, of cause we require more money but perhaps we should also be thinking about using 21st century technology when it comes to the consultancy process throughout the whole NHS system, which hopefully reduce the footfall at surgerys and hospitals and allow those who need attendance to be treated as soon as possible.