Once Polegate’s green belt is gone, it’s gone forever

From: Ian Turner

Prideaux Road

was very proud of the people of Polegate and the councillors of the town council last Thursday, as they voted three to one to reject the proposed new development of Mornings Farm and Hindsland.

Sad to say, the University of Brighton were not represented, they should hang their heads in shame for selling off prime sporting land.

The view expressed by the councillors at the end of the meeting before the vote was very sensible, their objections were all very practical: traffic, pollution, flooding and effects on the environment.

The sad thing about the whole thing is that thousands of people pass this land every day, it is prime green belt land between to communities!

Once it’s gone, it’s gone for ever!