On a very cold day, Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre feels like being in a wind tunnel

From: Christine Smith

Oldfield Road

Since the Beacon centre opened in November 2018 I have been there on a number of occasions.

I am a member of a choir. During the lead up to Christmas we sang carols outside Pandora’s jewellery shop raising money for Macmillan support.

All of our members commented on how cold the Beacon centre is in comparison to the Arndale centre.

It was particularly cold in that area.

My husband and I are regular customers at Shades restaurant and we have both noticed how cold it is just sitting in their outside seating area.

In fact on a very cold day it feels almost like being a wind tunnel.

I have noticed the extension to the Beacon centre opens out into Terminus Road and there is absolutely no protection from the outside elements.

I went into one of the shops near the new entrance and the staff were shivering.

I remember before I used to see many people sitting on the benches eating their sandwiches.

The benches seem to be pretty much empty now!

I wonder if anybody else has noticed how cold it is when you go into the Beacon centre.