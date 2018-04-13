Nothing done about car park problem

From: Paul Chapman

Pride View, Stone Cross,

Pevensey

I’ve just read the article about the misleading car parking at Polegate railway station in your paper.

I’m an independent taxi driver who works mainly at the taxi rank at that location at the station in Polegate. The taxi rank is in between the two car parks and the station entrance. Last summer taxi drivers at this location saved loads of people getting fined. People often parked up, in the wrong car park. Not the station car park. Looked across and easily found a car park payment machine belonging to the station car park. They paid at the wrong machine and went on their way, getting a fine.

The reason taxi drivers often knew about this and could advise people was because people would often ask taxi drivers if they had change for the machine. And it would become obvious that the person had parked in the wrong car park.

Both the private car park and the station car park are fully aware about this and have done nothing.

Last year we observed many people complaining at the station ticket office, but, of course, the ticket office would have no responsibility. But they definitely knew of this problem. We have observed people missing trains, after realising or being advised of the situation.

This is definitely a big problem. Loads of people have been affected by this.