Note to Eastbourne council: don’t stress yourself with getting another ‘showpiece’ beach hut up east of the pier

From: Alison Cushing

Granville Road

Please Eastbourne council do not stress yourselves with getting another beach hut in place east of the pier or anywhere else for that matter.

The two we have now are hardly beach huts are they?

And I cannot see how they can be called incredible installations even before the weather and vandalism got to them.

I am fairly sure that we residents would far rather you use the extra council tax money we shall be paying next time round for worthier causes and reinstate the tranquil view of the beach.