Not a good start to collections

From: Jacqueline Marshall

Manvers Road

Eastbourne Borough Council pulled off a neat trick last week.

On the very first week of the new system of charging £52 for garden waste collection, the lorry failed to turn up.

Consequently numerous roads in the Cherry Gardens area of town have brown wheelie bins still sitting on the pavements awaiting disposal of the rubbish.

Phone calls to the waste disposal department at the council offices have failed to elicit any firm answer to the question, “When exactly will our bins be emptied?” Not a good start.