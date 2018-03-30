No time for new clock on the pier

From: Mrs J I Hoban

Lindfield Road

Instead of a replacement pier clock, without which Eastbourne has managed perfectly well for a couple of years, a more worthwhile gesture would be a contribution in support of the homeless in the town, the number of which is steadily growing (‘New addition to Eastbourne Pier’, Eastbourne Herald, March 1).

Mr Gulzar claims he has paid a substantial sum for the clock. Perhaps he could also contribute to the provision of garden rubbish bins to pensioners? If you have a garden in Eastbourne, one is penalised. Will the clock chime at night as well as day, and thus disturb holiday makers in nearby hotels?

Incidentally, it is not at all surprising that the revamp bill is soaring, there is little the council touches which does not lead to disaster. Promises for a replacement Wish Tower restaurant have not been kept. The reopening of the Congress Theatre is delayed, revenue is being lost as first class attractions are passing us by. Regarding the rebuilding of the Arndale Centre, by the time it is completed shops will be of little consequence as more and more shopping is done online. The cost of going to restaurants and cinemas will be prohibitive as prices steadily increase. The council encourages wastage of time and money and in the meantime Eastbourne residents watch with dismay as the town’s good qualities and its heritage are being destroyed before our eyes.