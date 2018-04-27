No respect for surroundings

From: Beryl Billenness

Sovereign Court

Having just come back from visiting my daughter in France, I couldn’t help noticing the difference to the UK. No litter anywhere, children, though playing and enjoying themselves, not screaming and out of control. Why have people here no respect for themselves or their surroundings.

I’m not talking about us as a whole of course. I’ve travelled a lot in many countries with my husband and when it came to litter, ok, no bin, no excuse, take it with you. Who are you to expect someone to come and clear up after you? Having been born in Eastbourne and now in my late eighties I must admit I’ve seen the town looking a whole lot better than it does now.