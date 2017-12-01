No optimistic future for boats

From: B E Allchorn

From the moment the article regarding the Allchorn pleasure boats appeared in the latest edition of the Eastbourne Herald (‘Project to reintroduce pleasure boats is afloat’, November 24) it became apparent that the general public are under the impression that it is the Allchorn family that are the movers of this project to restore the pleasure boats and put them back into service.

Let me make it quite clear. No one of the Allchorn family is in any way involved with this undertaking and I have made my displeasure at the use of our name in regard to this project known to the people concerned

I have, from the start of this venture, advised the people involved of the enormity of the task they have taken on and that they have but a slim chance of bringing it to a successful conclusion, thus hoping to restore to business a venture that was started by my Great Grandfather Edward Allchorn in, according to family lore,1861.

I worked, summer and winter, for 45 years in the family business and am well aware of the work involved in their winter maintenance after just a normal seasons work.

Since those days they have, for many years lain out on the foreshore in all winds and weathers and have deteriorated quite badly as a result, thus increasing the problems of restoration by a not inconsiderable factor to boats that are nearing the end of their days. I wish I could be more optimistic but common sense decrees otherwise.