No obvious ways of supporting oneself descending raised stalls at Eastbourne’s refurbished theatre

From: Barbara Selby

Victoria Road

After years of ugly scaffolding around the Congress Theatre, it was very nice to read that the renovations to the building were finally completed.

I haven’t yet been inside myself, but, looking at the picture of the raised stalls in the Herald, it was with surprise, and, I may add, disappointment that I could see no obvious means of support to steady oneself before descending the stairs during, and after, a show.

With a little forethought and imagination, could not short upright posts about two hands high, perhaps with a handle, have been placed at the end of each, or alternative rows? Quite a few elderly people have many problems to deal with i.e. balance, eye sight, hips, etc and it is not always possible to get a suitable seat required owing to coach and hotel bookings way in advance. I would be interested to hear if anyone else has views on this subject.