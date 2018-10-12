New sign at foot of Downs might be trendy, but it’s a waste of cash

From: Jane Harris

Cliff Road

I write in agreement with the letter from Marilyn Milton regarding the new sign that has appeared at the foot of the South Downs.

I was under the impression that a signpost is designed to aid visitors on their journey.

Unfortunately the new sign does not fulfil this remit as it does not give any hint of the direction to the places listed on the sign, so what is the point?

It will be incredibly frustrating for visitors to not see directions to the places they came to see.

What was the thought process in erecting this ineffective sign ?

What was wrong with the traditional sign that pointed the way to go and just needed some attention to the lettering to make it more visible.

Is this indicative of society in this day and age, get rid of something that just needs some TLC and replace it with something new and trendy but a complete waste of money.

The council is, as usual, out of touch with reality and the people who elect them.

They could go some way to redeeming themselves if they retain the original signpost and move the new signpost, that isn’t a signpost elsewhere.