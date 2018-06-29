More pressure put on services

From: Mary Wood

Priory Road

I’m pleased to see that East Sussex County Council director of Adult Social Care and Health Keith Hinkley has at least taken notice for saving one of our services for people with dementia, Milton Grange.

Unfortunately, this is not enough to cope with the demands in other areas.

We all know that cuts have to be made, but what he doesn’t seem to realise is the pressure he is going to place on our already overstretched hospital by closing Firwood House. This will inevitably cause bed blocking and heaven knows what other chaos.

For everybody in Eastbourne who may need Firwood House services , Keith Hinkley please change your plans.

I’m sure the county council can think of other cuts they could make elsewhere if they really tried.