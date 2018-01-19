More exciting plans for pier

From: Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Owner Eastbourne Pier, Grand Parade

It was pleasing to see in last week’s Herald a report showing that Eastbourne enjoyed a record-breaking year for tourism.

The figures from Tourism South East showed that we had a total of more than 5.1 million visitors.

I have always said that Eastbourne is a beautiful town and we have so much to be proud of. And I hope that my continued investment in the town’s pier has contributed to that figure.

I’m sure that it has.

But at the start of this year I also say to the town’s people and decision makers - there is always more that can be done to make our town better.

We must not rest on our laurels. We must keep working hard to keep Eastbourne such a popular place and we must keep investing when possible.

I have some exciting plans for Eastbourne Pier and will continue to work seven days a week to make it better and better. We must all pull together for the good of our lovely town and its lovely people.