Money is answer to this problem

From: Mrs D Hartfield

The Crescent

With regard to Milton Grange/ Firwood House, The answer to this problem is money.

Government cutbacks, queues get longer, some people have not the time left to wait, as usual , only the poorer people feel it. It’s time to stop sending foreign aid and look after our own.

East Sussex covers a large area, is this happening in Brighton, Hastings, Bexhill, etc? Once the care homes have gone, they will be gone for ever. Am I being cynical in thinking that Milton Grange sits on a large area of land, and maybe has the potential for more housing? I hope I’m wrong.