Money could be better spent

From: Malcolm Little

Eastbourne Road, Willingdon

I’ve just seen an advertisement in your paper for a litter picker at Ratton School – 25 hours per week at £8.55 per hour.

This must be the craziest thing yet – paying someone to pick up after students who should know better. I live in the catchment area of Willingdon School and walk my dog daily around the area.

I can guarantee at least one carrier bag of litter picked up by me every day. Sweet wrappers, drinks cans, fast food packaging etc. All thrown away by students going to and from school.

The money would be better spent educating these students to appreciate that not everyone wants to see their disposed litter defacing the area.