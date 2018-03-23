Mindless attack by car vandals

From: Patricia Steers

(nee Costin)

Royal Parade

Having been born and bred in Eastbourne, in retirement I have returned and rent a flat in Metropole Court in Royal Parade.

You can imagine my disgust when I went to my car on Saturday morning, parked in the car park at the rear, to find that the doors and roof had been damaged and the windscreen smashed to smithereens. I can only assume it was mindless vandalism. The police have been notified, although they are not interested, although lots of fingerprints are on the car and windscreen. There is no CCTV in the area. I am naturally, very cross and disappointed that this town has got to this stage.