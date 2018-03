From: C Stone

Arundel Road

With focus on our councillors (local and county) and cost cutting on some services.

Perhaps some savings could be made in-house. I understand that the Congress Theatre re-opening is now going to be spring 2019 - not this year. Apart from thousands of disappointed theatre lovers, that is a lot of lost revenue. Are these the same people who paid in excess of £100,000 for a temporary scaffold and still have been unable to replace the Wish Tower restaurant?