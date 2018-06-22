Make all roads neat and safe

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road

I am writing about the state of our roads and pavements. I am wondering who lives in Beverington Road?

The pavements are all tarmacked and the road recently resurfaced. The grass verges look neat.

Walk down my road, Westfield Road, and compare the difference. Weeds are coming through the paving slabs and the verges although cut recently, are still unkempt. Pot holes are forming and paving slabs are sticking up, as in Rangemore Drive and nearby roads.

In the recent Grenfell Tower enquiry, it seems as if neglect and lack of fire safety were responsible. A lot of people were housed there who needed social housing. Are they less valuable than others? I would like all the roads and pavements in our town to look the same – neat, safe, and the area a nice place to live in. Am I living in Cloud Cuckoo Land? Or could it become a reality? Just a thought!