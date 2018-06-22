Major loss to High Street

From: Alan Cooper

Bakers Farm Park, Upper Horsebridge, Hailsham

At the end of July the only post office in Hailsham will close, this on top of two banks having been closed. The outcome is people will have to go to either Langney/Polegate or Eastbourne. The High Street in Hailsham has many hairdressers, coffee shops, charity, shops and estate agents but little else other than Iceland and supermarkets. There are no browsing shops. I do not have a bank in Hailsham and will have to go to Eastbourne. We are told Hailsham is an up and coming High Street, how can this be when banks and the post office are closing?