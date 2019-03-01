Lonely older people in Eastbourne could make use of Esther Rantzen’s helpline

From: Kathryn Buttle

Central Avenue

n last week’s article regarding the campaign to help tackle loneliness you mentioned Silver Line which supports and offers friendship and advice to older people.

This charity was set up by Esther Rantzen who recognised that often older people may not see or speak to another person for long spells of time and she wanted to help alleviate that problem.

I have been a telephone befriender for four years which involves speaking to the same person on a weekly basis.

This role gives me so much pleasure and my friend in Yorkshire says that it is a real lifeline for him as he spends most of his day alone at home.

We enjoy chatting and catching up with each other’s news and he also makes good use of the 24-hour Silver Line helpline.

I would encourage lonely people to make use of Silver Line and would also recommend the pleasure of being a volunteer.

Although their main office is based in London there is excellent training by telephone and plenty of support if required.