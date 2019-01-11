Little Chelsea: the part of Eastbourne that’s just getting cooler

From: Little Chelsea Traders Association

Grove Road and South Street

Little Chelsea Traders would like to thank Eastbourne Borough Council & Tesco’s Grove Road for their kind assistance and sponsorship of the Little Chelsea elf hunt which ran through the Christmas period.

This event was a great success with hundreds of families taking part in the festive hunt of Elves in the many wonderful shops of Little Chelsea.

This free event helped create much needed Christmas cheer at a time when the annual “Little Christmas in Little Chelsea” was cancelled due to the town centre roadworks.

Special thanks must be given to the many shops that participated and especially to Tesco Grove Road for providing the prizes, Ashprint for all the printing, The Art House for additional sponsorship and organisation and also Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce for providing the Elves.

In particular, we would like to thank Councillor Robert Smart for his prompt intervention in organising banners which were displayed outside of The Beacon and at the entrance to Little Chelsea in order to promote the event, as well as providing funding for leaflets, posters and the provision of free weekend parking.

The event served to show that when our small community of innovative local businesses pull together and receive help from relevant bodies we can bring more people to Little Chelsea who can share in the vibrancy of our area – and show people why Little Chelsea was voted the “third Coolest Place in the Country” by the Sunday Times.

With new toy shops, delis and comic shops opening in December, we continue to grow with even more cool options for shopping, eateries and nightlife than anywhere else in Eastbourne.

To that end, a big thank you to all the customers who visited Little Chelsea over the Christmas festivities and hope to see you and many more again soon to continue discovering Eastbourne’s equivalent of Brighton Lanes.