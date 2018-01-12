Litter fairies do not exist

From: Judith Duval

Beach Road

During the week after Christmas I walked into town along Latimer Road.

I was appalled at the amount of litter strewn along the pavement and in the gutters. There was even a full-sized suitcase abandoned full of Christmas wrapping at the corner of Cambridge Road.

Do these litter droppers think we have an army of litter fairies who pick up after them? Our hard working refuse collectors had one week off but that is no excuse. Christmas rubbish can be bagged and kept within our property boundary.

Everyone, use your dustbins properly, recycling isn’t difficult! All households received instructions before Christmas. Please, Eastbourne residents, take pride in our town and keep it tidy!